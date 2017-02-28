State lawmakers considering tougher dog tethering laws

Senator Fain holds his dog Waffles

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- Dog owners could face new penalties in Washington state if they tie up or "tether" their pets in a way that state lawmakers say is inhumane.

The State Senate just passed a bill (SB 5356) that would, among other things, require any restrained dog to have adequate access to food, water, shelter and freedom of movement.

Certain types of restraints, like a choke collar, would be prohibited for tethering.

"There's a major difference between keeping a dog restrained outside for their own safety for a reasonable amount of time and reckless abandonment and neglect," said Senator Joe Fain (R-47th), who sponsored the bill.

Under the legislation, "inhumane animal tethering" would become a civil infraction. Animal care and control officers could issue warnings or citations.

The bill heads to the State House of Representatives next.

Fain's office said if approved, Washington would become the 21st state along with the District of Columbia to pass an animal tethering law.

