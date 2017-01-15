WA Silver Alert system proves useful after first full year

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- Two years ago, Karin Morris's husband vanished. John, 84, had gone for a walk around their University Place home and after forty minutes, did not come back.

"I went down and looked for him," said Morris, 80, "Didn't find him."

John Morris is in the early stages of dementia and was lost. The morning after disappearing, and after a hours-long law enforcement search, he was found miles away north of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge.

"He's never going anywhere without me," said Morris of her husband, "I will not let him go anywhere by himself anymore."

The frightening circumstance is one of many reasons advocates for the elderly and those with Alzheimer's Disease pushed the legislature to create the Silver Alert system in 2015.

Initial concern was raised by Washington State Patrol, which reminded lawmakers alerts for endangered adults already existed.

Nevertheless, a year-and-a-half after starting, coordinators are pleased with the results.

"We think it's been really successful," said Carri Gordon with Washington State Patrol, "It's used a lot."

As of last Thursday, the Silver Alert has been triggered in Washington seven times. In each case, the missing person was found safe.

In 2016, the first full year of the system, there were 53 cases statewide. All but two ended successfully.

"Maybe we can keep that kind of thing from happening again," added Gordon.

