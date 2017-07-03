WA sec. of state says vote fraud claim 'ludicrous,' refers Trump to website

Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman

OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington's secretary of state says her office referred President Donald Trump's commission investigating alleged 2016 election voter fraud to a publicly available link of voter data but reiterated no private information will be shared with the panel.



Trump lost the popular vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton. But he has alleged without evidence that up to 5 million people voted illegally.



Secretary of State Kim Wyman said Monday it was "ludicrous on its face" to suggest there was widespread voter fraud across thousands of electoral districts in the United States.



Wyman says names, addresses and dates of birth of registered voters can be accessed by Trump's commission because that information is public. However the Republican Wyman says things like Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, phone numbers or email addresses are private and not releasable.

