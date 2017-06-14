WA Congress members respond to Virginia shooting

Police and paramedics respond after a shooting at a baseball practice that included members of the U.S. Congress in Alexandria, Va., June 14, 2017.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice. Associated Press reports he was shot in the hip and is undergoing surgery in stable condition.

Several other people also were hit, including two law enforcement officers.



Here is what Washington state's Congressional delegation are saying on social media after the shooting.

My thoughts are w/ Congressman Scalise & others injured in this attack, esp the Capitol Police officers who put themselves in harm’s way. — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) June 14, 2017

My thoughts are with Rep. Scalise, @CapitolPolice, their families & those injured this morning, praying for everyone's safety & recovery. — Sen. Maria Cantwell (@SenatorCantwell) June 14, 2017

Horrifying. Thoughts and prayers with @SteveScalise & all others who were injured & there. https://t.co/GI3llTg5jd — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) June 14, 2017

Deep gratitude for the bravery and dedication of @CapitolPolice officers, who were injured but still protecting. Prayers for full recovery. — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) June 14, 2017

Praying for the quick & full recovery of my friend & colleague @SteveScalise & those injured this morning. — Dave Reichert (@davereichert) June 14, 2017

Praying for @SteveScalise his aides & Capitol Police affected by the tragic shooting this morning. — JaimeHerreraBeutler (@HerreraBeutler) June 14, 2017

© 2017 KING-TV