WA Congress members respond to Virginia shooting

Associated Press and Travis Pittman , KING 7:11 AM. PDT June 14, 2017

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice. Associated Press reports he was shot in the hip and is undergoing surgery in stable condition.

Several other people also were hit, including two law enforcement officers.

Here is what Washington state's Congressional delegation are saying on social media after the shooting.

