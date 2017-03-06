Vote on new Dick's Drive-In location

Photo: Dick's Drive-In (Photo: Javier, Liza)

Wish you had a Dick's Drive-In near you?

The iconic Seattle burger-and-fries joint plans to expand - and it wants your help deciding where its newest location will be.

"Five years ago, when the north region won our 2010 poll, we promised our customers that we would continue to expand east and south if our north location was a success," said Jim Spady, president of Dick's Drive-In.

With the success of the company's restaurant in Edmonds, he plans to make good on that promise. Customers can vote for the new location on the Dick's Drive-In website.

Dick's has been an institution since it first opened on NE 45th Street in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood in 1954. It has grown to six locations over the years - all with long lines day and night.

Seattle rapper Sir Mix-A-Lot gave a shout out to Dick’s in his 1988 release “Posse on Broadway.” Fellow rapper Macklemore and Ryan Lewis featured the Capitol Hill Dick’s in their music video “White Walls.”

In a 2012 Esquire magazine online poll, Dick's beat out In-N-Out and Five Guys as America’s “Most Life-Changing Burger Joint.”

While other fast food joints have constantly changed their menus, Dick’s menu has remained basic: four styles of hamburgers; one size of fries; three classic flavors for shakes – chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry; soda; root beer floats; and ice cream.

CLICK HERE to cast your vote on the new Dick's Drive-In location

