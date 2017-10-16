Volunteers search for missing autistic boy in Lynnwood

David Pakko.

A 6-year-old autistic boy went missing in Lynnwood on Monday afternoon.

David Pakko was last seen in the 15700 block of 44th Ave West about 2:30 p.m.

Pakko is 48 inches tall, weighs 48 pounds, and has dark blond hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing green camouflage pajamas.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is using search and rescue volunteers to look for the boy. The office said civilian search parties were not needed and asked the public stay clear of the search area.

Please contact the Sheriff's Office at 425-407-3970 with any information.

