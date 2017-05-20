Virtual school hosts real prom

Virtual school hosts prom in Normandy Park, Wash. (Photo: KING)

Imagine going to your high school prom, but not knowing anyone there. That is what some teens faced on Friday night in Normandy Park. It was part of a delicate dance, connecting a virtual school with a time-honored tradition.



Teacher Andy Holmes says students from all over the state made the trip to take part in prom. Most of the students have never met in person, but they are classmates.



“They’ve chosen to go to an online school. Washington Virtual Academy is a free public school,” Holmes explained.



Alais Wagner has been attending the virtual academy since fourth grade. She said she’s been excited about the dance all week.



“It’s definitely important to be able to know that there is more than an icon on a screen, there’s a person there,” said Wagner.



Teacher Jo Pimentel says she knows many of the students attending the dance by name only. She was happy to see them connecting outside of the virtual classroom.



“It is kind of a rite of passage going to your high school prom,” said Pimentel.

