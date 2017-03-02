Gavin Grimm speaks with 13News Now reporter Laura Geller (Photo: 13News Now)

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Virginia school board that wants to keep a transgender teen from using the boys' restroom at his high school is calling on the Supreme Court to delay consideration of the case to allow the Trump administration to weigh in.

A delay also could allow time for Senate confirmation of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

The Gloucester County school board says in a letter to the court that the justices should decide whether the federal anti-sex discrimination law for education applies to high school senior Gavin Grimm and other transgender students.

But the board says the court should get input from the Trump administration before hearing the case.

Argument currently is scheduled for March 28. The school board suggests a delay of at least a month.

