VIDEO & PHOTOS: Lacey got nailed by thunderstorm

The aftermath of a severe thunderstorm in Lacey, Wash,, May 5, 2017. (Credit: KING)

One of the hardest hit places by Thursday's huge thunderstorm was Lacey. Here is a look, in photos and videos, of just some of the damage. Those viewing in the app, click here.

The scenes were just wild at the height of the storm.

At least two homes were split in two by fallen trees.

Some people were trapped in their cars by downed power lines.





The North Thurston School District closed for the day Friday due to damage.

Several roads were impassable due to trees, power lines, and debris on the roads.





