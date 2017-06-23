Video of Seattle police talking to gamers about Lyles shooting removed

A YouTube screen shot of the Seattle Police Department's FuzzFeed206, online discussion of the shooting of Charleena Lyles, posted June 21, 2017. (Credit: KING)

Seattle Police are under criticism for playing an online video game while talking about the shooting death of Charleena Lyles by two officers. The video, posted on YouTube Wednesday, had been removed as of Friday morning.

It happened as part of the department’s #FuzzFeed206 effort, a live online conversation geared at connecting with online gamers. In every episode, the department talks about recent happenings with the police.

Some are criticizing the department for discussing last Sunday's shooting death of Lyles -- a pregnant mother of four -- while playing the game DESTINY.

It is unclear who removed the video from the Internet. So far, Seattle police have confirmed that this was a real video, but they have not added more on their thinking behind the clip.

