March for Life protester tells her personal story
Jenny Nelson says she got pregnant when she was 19-years-old a planned to go to Planned Parenthood and they were closed early. Because they were closed, she ended up at a crisis pregnancy center it gave her hope and now her daughter, Liberty, is alive today.
KING 11:28 AM. PST January 27, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
King County Sheriff on immigration order
-
President's expected ban on some refugees
-
RAW: SkyKING over massive apartment building fire in Lynnwood
-
Public can weigh in on future of dams
-
Victims of Lynnwood fire
-
Seattle showcases KeyArena development
-
Crews battle 3-alarm Lynnwood fire
-
Lawsuit alleges pot trademark infringement
-
Man killed after confronting car prowler
-
Pound pups help detect trafficked wildlife
More Stories
-
Bill banning Washington state income tax introduced…Jan 27, 2017, 7:14 a.m.
-
Trump to meet with Boeing CEO as part of…Jan 27, 2017, 8:48 a.m.
-
Tukwila family fears separation under expected refugee banJan 26, 2017, 10:05 p.m.