Video Catches Ocean Polluters in the Act

Video shot by a deckhand was the key piece of evidence that helped convict the owner of a Puget Sound fishing vessel for violating the Clean Water Act.

This week, a federal jury handed down a “guilty” verdict after the week-long trial of Bingham Fox, who owns the 80 foot Native Sun.

Jurors determined that Fox intentionally dumped oily bilge water into the port of Blaine, Washington.

The US Coast Guard was alerted to the pollution scheme by a deckhand named Anthony who shot cellphone video of a makeshift pump that sucked oily sludge from the Native Sun’s hull and pumped it into the ocean and the Puget Sound.

Authorities believe the Native Sun did not have a working oily water separator for at least two years. The device is a filter, commonly found on commercial vessels, removes oil from seawater and allows the filtered seawater to be pumped back into the ocean.

The Coast Guard says Native Sun would routinely pump out oil and water at night.

Charging documents say owner Bingham Fox and his son Randall Fox purchased bulk soap and emulsifiers to help disperse the oily sheen that would collect around their ship during the dumps.

On the incriminating video, Anthony introduces himself and says “I got to show you this, authorities.” The tape shows him walking down into the ship’s engine room and pointing to a blue pipe that is pumping the oil and bilge water above decks and overboard into Blaine harbor.

The Coast Guard Commander in Seattle, Darwin Jensen, says his office relies on citizen tips to catch polluters.

Bingham Fox faces a five-year prison sentence and a $250,000 fine. His son Randall Fox, who also pled guilty to conspiracy charges, faces eleven years and a $500,000 fine.

