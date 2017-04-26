Video captures moment tree falls on I-5

Radimer Lewis III caught the moment the tree fell onto I-5 near Fife on his dash cam.(Photo: KING)

Video captured the moment a tree fell down on Interstate 5 near Fife Wednesday afternoon.

KING 5 viewer Radimer Lewis III was driving southbound on I-5 during the afternoon rush hour when the tree crashed onto several lanes of slow moving traffic on the freeway. The incident was captured on Lewis' dash cam video.

The tree crushed a car, seriously injuring the driver. She suffered spinal, head and rib injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Several southbound lanes of traffic were blocked and traffic was backed up for about an hour until crews removed the tree from the freeway.



