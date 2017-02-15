Video becoming the must-have tool for home sellers

CLYDE HILL, Wash --- With its natural light and impressive features, this Clyde Hill home looks like it belongs in a Hollywood movie. But that's the look Josh Phoenix's company goes for every time they pick up the camera.

"All the things you would see in a major motion picture, we do for the house." Said Phoenix.

Phoenix owns the Seattle-based company, HD Estates. They specialize in capturing homes in video so potential buyers can take a moving tour of the home without ever leaving their computer.

“I think what video does it has this other emotional element because it has music, it has movement. It can really capture what someone would see if they were in the home."

After consulting with homeowners or listing agents, Phoenix’s crews go right to work.

"We use RED Epic cameras on higher-end shoots. That's a $70,000 camera. We use the highest quality steady cam all carbon fiber, American built," Said Phoenix. "We use all the highest-end Canon equipment, Sony equipment. The videographer can come to the house do all their shooting under an hour and a half."

The video's then brought back to the HD Estates studio for fine tuning.

"We make the color look beautiful with color grading. We make it broadcast standard. We cut it together with the proper music, titling, 3D components."

The process sounds time-consuming, but the turnaround time is fast.

"We can deliver our video from start to finish within two days."

Another cool view they can create turns a house into a virtual Google street map.

"We do that Mattarport 3D renderings. What that is it's a camera which also has a lazar on it to measure the special information inside a house. You can virtually walk through the whole house with the click of a mouse."

But it's video that's become the new, must-have tool when selling a home.

"With video, they can actual emotionally engage in the house before they ever see it which gets them excited and could potently impact whether they buy the house or not." Said Shawna Ader with Windermere.

From mansions, to modest, every home has a story. And if that story is told well it can mean a Hollywood ending for both buyer and seller.

"We want to make sure that we know we're covering every point and not cutting one corner to give a quality product."

