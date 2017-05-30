Victim's families, law enforcement on diffiiculty of hit-and-run investigations

As high-profile hit-and-run investigations continue in Burien and Issaquah, law enforcement and victim’s spoke about how frustrating these types of cases can be if someone from the public doesn’t come forward with information.

Related: Man arrested for hit-and-run at Grays Harbor County campground



Robin Hoefer said every time she sees a gray or silver car, she does a double take.

That’s because her mother, April Fait, was killed by a hit-and-run driver in February. Fait was trying to walk to her granddaughter’s performance outside Highline High School.

“To intentionally leave a scene, it’s not right,” said Randy Hoefer, Robin’s husband and Fait’s son-in-law.

Since the crash, the family said investigators with the King County Sheriff’s Department give them weekly updates, but so far no concrete leads have developed.

“It is incredibly helpless,” said Robin. “You’re just hoping that someone from the public helps you out and calls in whatever they see.”

Sgt. Cindi West with the King County Sheriff’s Department said if there’s no security camera footage, investigators then hope witnesses can provide a full or partial license plate, identification of the car or driver. That could give detectives a starting point.

Sometimes she said physical evidence like car debris or paint could be left at the scene.

“We can actually go back and find what year make and model that vehicle was,” West said of both.

That’s not the case in Fait’s crash. There was no physical evidence left at the scene. The only evidence was a witness saw a gray or silver sedan with possible front right end damage leave the scene.

“They hit her, left her for dead and then continued on,” said West, hoping someone, maybe even the driver will come forward.

Leaving the scene of a deadly crash is a class B felony, which could mean up to 10 years in prison.

The Hoefers aren’t that optimistic there’ll be an arrest in Fait’s case, but are still holding out some hope.

“Someone knows something, locally, and we need their help,” said Randy.

“It would put our minds at rest that that person is not out there driving or we’re not beside them in the supermarket,” Robin added.

© 2017 KING-TV