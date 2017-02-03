Veterans, Gold Star families push for renaming I-5 bridges

(Photo: Mallahan, Kelsey)

TACOMA, Wash. -- Veterans and families who have lost relatives in wars want a section of I-5 renamed to honor service members.

The Puget Sound Chapter of the Military Order of World Wars wants state lawmakers to change the name of the 12.2 mile section of I-5 that passes through Joint Base Lewis-McChord to the “Veterans Highway.”

The organization would also like each bridge and overpass in the stretch to be named after individual wars and conflicts.

Lawmakers this week heard testimony on a bill to rename the two I-5 bridges over the Nisqually River.

The northbound bridge would be named for the “Afghanistan Veterans Bridge” and the southbound name would be renamed the “Iraq Veterans Bridge.”

The bill appears to have enough support to pass, said Military Order of World Wars member Dave Gibson.

Tacoma mother Charlotte Cox-Turner loves the idea.

“As a parent you always want your children to be remembered,” said Cox-Turner.

Her son, US Army Private First Class Neil Isaac Turner, was killed in Afghanistan in 2012.

She said renaming the bridges will remind non-military families of the sacrifices made by service members and their loved ones.

“There are a lot of families who lost children out there,” said Cox-Turner.

