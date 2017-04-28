Verify: Does the Unicorn Frappuccino have 130 grams of sugar?

The Unicorn Frappuccino is here. (Photo: Starbucks)

Does the Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino have 130 grams of sugar?

We can verify that there is a lot of sugar in the Unicorn Frappuccino. There is not 130 grams, but it does contain 76 grams of sugar.

According to the local Starbucks' located in Cathedral Heights, the Unicorn Frappuccino is made with whole milk, whipped cream and topped with sprinkled pink and blue fairy powders.

The venti size is about 500 calories with 18 grams of fat, 55% of your daily value for saturated fat, 79 grams of carbohydrates and 76 grams of sugar.

What does 76 grams of sugar look like?

This drink equals six glazed donuts from Dunkin Donuts and four drumsticks, which is a combined 80 grams of sugar.

This drink is also equivalent to three-quarters of a box of Frosted Flakes, which has 75 grams of sugar.

It's about half of tub of ice cream, same amount of sugar as the mythical beverage.

It's also about the same as a large order of fries from McDonald's, which only has 66 grams of carbs.

What does that do to your body?

The following research is from Vanderbilt University published in the journal of the American College of Cardiology:

Basically, all those carbs and all that sugar at once reduces your body's production of a hormone called ANP. ANP helps the body get rid of excess salt and reduces blood pressure.

