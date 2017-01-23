Vandals tear up grass at Des Moines park

Someone appeard to drive on the grass and tear up the playfield at Kiddy City Park in Des Moines, Wash, Jan. 23, 2017. (Credit: KING)

DES MOINES, WA - Residents in a King County neighborhood woke up Sunday to find the grass at a community park torn up. It appears someone drove their car on the grass and did figure eights and donuts.

“It’s ridiculous what they've done to this nice little park" neighbor Stan Bemis about the damage at Kiddy City Park.

Bemis says it’s not the first time someone targeted the park.

"It happened about four, five times before,” he said. “There was a sprinkler system, but it's been tore up so bad from the cars doing this."

Francisco Pirir lives next door and said they didn’t hear anything the night before. Now he’s concerned for the safety of his children.

“I feel nervous because we have kids and our house is really close. This is dangerous," he said.

While neighbors say they've reported the damage before, police were not aware of a pattern. They are investigating who caused the damage.

Copyright 2016 KING