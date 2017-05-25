Vacant properties problematic in Pierce County

Pierce County leaders say the county has nuisance properties vacant for too long, turning them into dumping grounds for trash and illegal activity. (Photo: KING)

Pierce County leaders say the county has nuisance properties vacant for too long, turning them into dumping grounds for trash and illegal activity.

"In some cases, squatters have moved in the houses,” said Pierce County Councilman Doug Richardson. “Some are using it for drug use. People go in and shoot up."

Richardson said he’s used to fielding complaints from neighbors about the properties, including a half burned home at 13013 Spanaway Loop Rd S.

According to Melanie Halsan with Pierce County Public Works, the home has sat vacant for more than a year.

"That is more than we would like,” she said. “Dilapidated homes, dilapidated properties bring the neighborhood down. And we're about building up the neighborhood."

There are people in the neighborhood like Rick Pittser who would’ve made an investment it the property had it not gotten to this point.

"This is what I look for, is houses that are in bad shape that need work, but when it's condemned and there's a fire, that makes me nervous."

That’s in part why the Pierce County Council just passed a new ordinance. It will give more money to the Public Works Department along with a directive to put neglected properties at the top of the to-do list.

"It gives us staff and it also gives us some direction on how we're supposed to prioritize a full plate of work," said Halsan.

The county is in the process of abating the Spanaway property now. According to Halsan, there are 20 similar properties in the county.

Photos: Vacant properties in Pierce County

© 2017 KING-TV