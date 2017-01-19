UW students create hyperloop pod

SEATTLE - A team of 35 University of Washington students are out to push the boundaries of modern technology and change the world with their invention of a hyperloop pod.

They are among 20 finalists preparing for in an international competition to build the capsule for carrying passengers in vacuum tubes, as envisioned by Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX.

The small battery-powered prototype, created by the team, will be able to travel around 100 mph. But if it was fully built out into an actual hyperloop pod, speeds could reach around 700 mph in a tube.

"We projected that you could get from Seattle to Portland in 15 minutes, and San Francisco to LA in 30 minutes," said Luke Marcoe, Marketing & PR lead for the team.

The pod is able to reach higher speeds because it is partly propelled by magnets that allow the vessel to almost float. Paired with a low friction environment like a vacuum tube, the pod can travel much faster.

"To me, this signifies the modernization of transportation," said Max Pfeiffer, Team Director and UW senior.

"We are inventing the future," said Mitchell Frimodt, mechanical team member and UW sophomore. "Even if we don't succeed we have a functioning hyperloop and we are pushing the boundaries of technology forward."

For more than a year, the team has developed the pod in a lab in Seattle owned by former UW professor Dr. James Seferis.

The team has also found sponsorships like LCNW in Auburn, Honda and Linear Technology among others.

"This has been a true labor of love," said Marcoe.

The team is unveiling their pod to the public on Thursday night.

