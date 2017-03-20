UW, Oklahoma women set to play in NCAA tournament

Photo by: Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports Images (Photo: Kirby Lee, Custom)

Monday is a big day for the University of Washington women’s basketball team as they get ready to take the floor in the second of the NCAA tournament. The Huskies advanced on Saturday night after beating number 14-ranked Montana State. On Monday, they will play the six-ranked Sooners from the University of Oklahoma.

The Huskies win on Saturday was convincing, but they started slow. UW was eliminated from the PAC 12 tournament in an upset by Oregon, and because of that, they had a couple of weeks off. Coach Mike Neighbors said after the win against Montana State that his team was a bit rusty in the first half.

Despite playing in different conferences, this will be the third match-up between the Sooners and the Huskies in the last three years. The Sooners have won the last two games. But this Washington team is very talented, coming off a Final Four appearance, led by Kelsey Plum and Chantel Osafor.

The Sooners are playing for the 20-time in the NCAA women’s tournament. Oklahoma is only one of 10 teams in division one men’s or women’s basketball to hold a streak of 18 or more consecutive tournament appearances.

Tip-off is at 6:05 Monday night at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle. The winner will face Mississippi State next weekend in Oklahoma City.

