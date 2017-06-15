UW museum displays woolly dog hair this weekend

Museum-goers check out the woolly dog fur blanket on display at the Burke Museum. Photo: KING 5

The Burke Museum at University of Washington is showing off a one-of-a-kind object.



In fact, it's the only object like it in a northwest museum.



It's a blanket made of woolly dog hair.



Representatives for the museum say for more than a thousand years, coastal Salish people raised small woolly dogs and harvest their hair to use in textiles.



The dogs went extinct in the 19th century. Very few objects made of their wool remain.



The woolly dog hair will be on display this weekend only. Museum admission costs $10.

© 2017 KING-TV