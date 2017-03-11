USS Independence departs Bremerton

BREMERTON — USS Independence (CV-62), moored at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard since its decommissioning in 1998, embarked on its final journey Saturday.

The aircraft carrier left the shipyard's Inactive Ships Maintenance Facility en route to Brownsville, Texas, for dismantling by International Shipbreaking LTD. The ship will go around South America through the Straits of Magellan to the Atlantic Ocean and is planned to arrive this summer in Brownsville.

The ship was visible along the waterfronts of Bremerton, Port Orchard and Bainbridge Island as it made its way through Rich Passage.

The Independence, commissioned Jan. 10, 1959, was the fourth and final of the Forrestal-class carriers. The ship made one tour off Vietnam in 1965, carried out airstrikes against Syrian forces during the Lebanese Civil War and enforced the no-fly zone over southern Iraq as part of Operation Southern Watch.

