Urn found on Mukilteo beach

The found urn has a distinctive silver tag attached to the remains with the letters "OFH" and the numbers "5558." (Photo: KING)

A woman wants to find the owner of a lost urn.

The woman says she found the urn on a beach on Mukilteo on Sunday.

The urn has a distinctive silver tag attached to the remains with the letters "OFH" and the numbers "5558."

"So we called funeral homes because the tag corresponds to the tag corresponds to a funeral home and the person, but we don't know which funeral home," said Dana.

If you recognize the urn, you can reach Dana at the email danasmithrvt@gmail.com.

© 2017 KING-TV