UPS to hire 1400 seasonal employees in Seattle area

A UPS delivery truck. (Photo: Scott Olson, Getty Images)

UPS expects to hire 1,400 seasonal employees in the Seattle and Redmond area from November through January 2018.

The full and part-time positions are primarily package handlers, drivers and driver-helpers.

Seasonal package car driver jobs start at $18.69 per hour. Pay for package handlers and drivers helpers start at $15.00 per hour. Both package handlers and driver helpers are eligible for a $150 weekly retention bonus.

UPS is hiring at the following two local locations:

• 18001 NE Union Hill Road Redmond WA 98052

• 4455 7th Ave S Seattle, WA 98108

Interested job seekers should apply online at UPSjobs.com.

