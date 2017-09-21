UPS to hire 1400 seasonal employees in Seattle area

UPS expects to hire 1,400 seasonal employees in the Seattle and Redmond area from November through January 2018.
The full and part-time positions are primarily package handlers, drivers and driver-helpers.
Seasonal package car driver jobs start at $18.69 per hour. Pay for package handlers and drivers helpers start at $15.00 per hour. Both package handlers and driver helpers are eligible for a $150 weekly retention bonus.
UPS is hiring at the following two local locations:
• 18001 NE Union Hill Road Redmond WA 98052
• 4455 7th Ave S Seattle, WA 98108
Interested job seekers should apply online at UPSjobs.com.
