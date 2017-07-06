UPDATE: On the arson suspect in the Langley house fires

We're getting a briefing from the Island County Sheriff's Office on the 2-alarm fire in Langley that - investigators say - was intentionally set.

A 48-year-old man is in custody after a fire damaged three homes on the 5700 block of Capt Vancouver Drive Thursday morning.

Neighbors reported hearing an explosion shortly after 6 a.m.

Keasha Campbell, who owns the Crabby Coffee stand a few miles from the fire, started a Go Fund Me account for the homeowners. She said the family of four who lives in the second home that caught fire all survived.

Crews believe everyone in the homes made it out safely.

