Update on possible WA State government shutdown

Governor Jay Inslee is again warning that the Washington State government is headed for a partial shutdown if lawmakers don't agree on a budget by July 1st.

Inslee says 31,000 state employees could be laid off.

Among the issues, lawmakers are struggling to resolve education funding.

The state has been in contempt of court for lack of progress on satisfying a 2012 state Supreme Court ruling that found that school funding was not adequate or uniform.

