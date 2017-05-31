UPDATE: Homeless Crisis in Seattle and King County

© 2017 KING-TV
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Arrest in deadly hit and run at Grays Harbor County campground
-
Car theft runs deep for Bremerton family
-
Colleagues raise money for detective's family
-
Survivor wants justice after hit-and-run
-
Landlords sue Seattle over move-in fees law
-
Truck plunges into water at boat launch in Lakewood
-
Community helps after bonsai trees vandalized
-
ESPN's John Clayton: Does he have a ponytail?
-
The plants that bug bugs - including mosquitoes
-
Witness recalls victim?s last moments
More Stories
-
Grays Harbor hit and run suspect due in court WednesdayMay 31, 2017, 12:59 p.m.
-
John Clayton out at ESPN, but staying on Seattle radioMay 31, 2017, 7:00 a.m.
-
For the city that loves coffee, Seattle loves…May 31, 2017, 1:16 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs