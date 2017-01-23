200,000 demonstrators attend Womxn's March Seattle

Organizers estimate 175,000 people made their voices heard today in Seattle. Those who demonstrated say the silent march was so peace and so powerful they didn’t want it to end.

“I think people are just lingering after the march, just trying to get that last taste of what it was like to march today,” Arielle Roberts, a student at Western Washington University, said while she waited for a bus in downtown Seattle.

Roberts and her three classmates Mary Hemminger, Wavie Adrian and Mayzie Shaver marched together.

“I’m getting really emotional because it was just so beautiful to see all of those people there,” Hemminger said.

Organizers predicted 50,000 at the march, but more than triple that turned up.

“At first the march was so backed up that we couldn't walk at all and we just kept getting stuck,” Adrian said. “There was this one point where we came out from under a bridge and the sun was shining. There were people all around us, and we were finally able to march together and that was just absolutely gorgeous.”

The journey home had its delays too. Sound transit tweeted warnings to riders about delays and overcrowded platforms due to the high volume of travelers.

“It’s busy. All the buses driving by are packed with people,” Roberts said.

The young women were only hall mates before the march, but after bonding through a common goal (and an hour and a half wait for the bus) they return home as friends.

