Unseasonably warm weather hits Seattle this week

Just as we get ready to pick out our Halloween costumes we’re talking about introducing summer-like temperatures. Well, technically, we’re already feeling this summer trend with highs early this week topping out in the 70s. We’ll continue to see that thermometer climb as we progress through the week.

A ridge of high pressure is building, something we’d typically see in August or early September, which will block any major cold front heading our way. Highs climb by 5-10 degrees on Wednesday and another 2-4 degrees on Thursday.

Our records this week stand as follows:

Tuesday's forecast high: 73 Record: 85 (1991) Normal: 68

Wednesday's forecast high: 77 Record: 89 (1967)

Thursday's forecast high: 80 Record: 82 (2003)

Enjoy the warm-up because the Pacific Northwest will be feeling much more Pacific Northwest-like as soon as Friday. A cold front arrives on Friday, bringing in more cloud cover, cooler temperatures, and rainfall for this upcoming weekend.

I have highs dropping from the upper 70s and lower 80s on Thursday, down into the 50s and 60s from Friday through the early part of next week.

