Free meals served up to low-income kids this summer

United Way free lunch program (Photo: KING)

Several local groups are teaming up to help low-income children in the Seattle area get meals over the summer starting Thursday.



Kids 18 or younger are eligible for free breakfasts or lunches for the next 10 weeks at local parks, community centers or libraries during the week.



United Way of King County plans to serve 700,000 free meals in partnership with No Kid Hungry, AmeriCorps VISTA, the City of Seattle, Seattle Children's, the Seahawks and the Sounders.



About one-fifth of Washington students struggle with hunger, United Way of King County said in a statement.

