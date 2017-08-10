United Airlines announces daily flights from Paine Field

WASHINGTON - AUGUST 16: A United Airlines aircraft passes by a Continental Airlines aircraft as it taxis to takeoff from the runway of Ronald Reagan National Airport August 16, 2006 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Photo: Alex Wong, 2006 Getty Images)

United Airlines is returning to Paine Field, in Everett.

The airline hopes to make traveling more convenient for people who usually travel out of Sea-Tac by offering daily flights to Denver (DEN) and San Francisco (SFO).

“Bringing new service to Paine Field offers customers more ways to conveniently connect to the country’s largest business and leisure destinations,” says Dave Hilfman, United’s senior vice president. “We know our customers value time and convenience when traveling and north Seattle and Northwest Washington area travelers will now have easy access to our hubs in Denver and San Francisco and to opportunities to connect to business centers around the world with just one stop.”

United will operate six daily flights connecting to more than 120 destinations.



“United and Paine will give Northwest Washington travelers much-needed options,” says Brett Smith, CEO of Propeller Airports. “Offering service at Paine Field continues United’s decades-long economic partnership with Snohomish County, deepening their commitment to creating jobs locally and generating revenue for our communities.”

United flights out of Paine Field will begin in the fall of next year.

