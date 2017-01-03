Unemployment benefits delayed after ‘technical difficulty'

SEATTLE – Weekly unemployment benefits will be delayed after the state’s benefits website experienced technical difficulties Tuesday.

The website was taken down for a system upgrade Friday and was supposed to be live Tuesday at 8 a.m. However, the website wasn’t able to process requests Tuesday.

The benefits center took benefits applications and weekly claims over the phone, and processed claims for over 17,000 people. However, with such high call volumes, many people were still not able to get through, or were on hold for an extended period of time.

The state also says the holiday plays a factor in a delay of payment.

People applying for benefits for the first time this week will still receive benefits on schedule, as the state requires a one week delay between applying and when payments begin.

There’s multiple teams working to fix the problem, and the Washington Employment Security Department said in an alert they expect to have the issues resolved Tuesday evening. If anyone was locked out of the system, they should try again.

In order to claim unemployment benefits for this week, people must file a weekly claim by Friday at 4 p.m.

