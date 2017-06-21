Undocumented student denied election post
A Western Washington University student says she's being denied the opportunity to hold public office even though she won the election. She's an illegal immigrant, and her win is raising questions about immigration and equality on campus.
KING 6:36 PM. PDT June 21, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Dash cam and hallway footage of Seattle officer-involved shooting
-
5th Mount Pilchuck rescue in two weeks
-
lawmakers investigate The Evergreen State College protests
-
Dash cam video used very differently by prosecution, defense in the Yanez trial
-
Durkan and McGinn frontrunners in new Seattle mayor poll
-
High-flying egg experiment
-
Seattle teachers to hold rally demanding justice for Charleena Lyles
-
Deputy saved by inmates speaks about incident
-
Boarded-up house on the market for $448,000
-
WSP targeting left lane 'campers'
More Stories
-
Police union explains how officers are trained for…Jun 21, 2017, 5:08 p.m.
-
False alarm: USGS staffer accidentally sends 6.8 quake alertJun 21, 2017, 5:50 p.m.
-
For sale in Seattle: Boarded-up house for nearly…Jun 21, 2017, 11:24 a.m.