Under the Bridge: A virtual reality visit with homeless in Seattle

(Editor's Note: If you are viewing this on a mobile device, click our YouTube link to view the video with 360 controls.)

Underneath the East Duwamish Greenbelt along Interstate 5 lies an unsanctioned Seattle homeless encampment known as The Jungle.

This is a place most any Seattleite would never visit and place you certainly don’t want to end up. It is dangerous, littered with used syringes, and reeks of dust and trash. But under that bridge are dozens and dozens of homes, people, and a community.

Photographer Tim Durkan is an activist who is using his camera to tell extremely raw stories about Seattle's homeless. Tim has lived out much of his life in a Capitol Hill apartment. You can find him on the streets almost any evening capturing his neighborhood falling victim to a homeless epidemic and a heroin crisis.

We wanted to take an even more immersive look into this problem. The only way to do that is take you there with virtual reality. So for the last 4 months our director of photojournalism, Matt Mrozinski, teamed up with Tim Durkan to chronicle the struggles of a woman named Tina, who was living in the homeless encampment.

This documentary video is a first of its kind experiment in local news. The story is best with your mobile device, particularly an iPad. If you are reading this from your desktop, open this in Google Chrome and you can move the visual around by clicking and dragging your mouse. This will not work with the Windows Explorer browser. A VR headset should also be a way to experience through our YouTube link.





