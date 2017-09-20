Two women cited after fight over biscuit making at Macon McDonald's

(Photo: Songbird839, Brenda A. Carson)

Two employees at a north Macon McDonald’s were cited for disorderly conduct after they fought over job assignments Monday morning.

A Bibb Sheriff’s Office incident report says a deputy was sent to the McDonald’s at 6210 Zebulon Road for a fight call around 7 a.m. Monday.

The deputy met with 25-year-old Davina Wimbish who said she got into a fight with her coworker, Kizit McGruder over making biscuits.

Wimbish told the deputy she was called into work a few hours early to make biscuits since McGruder wasn’t there.

Two hours later, McGruder came into work and was upset Wimbish was doing her job. A manager then assigned her a different task.

The two women began to argue and Wimbish said McGruder pushed her, so she punched her back before a third employee separated the two.

McGruder told the deputy that Wimbish came up to her and bumped her, so she pushed her back and that’s when she was punched.

Citations for disorderly conduct were issued to the two women.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV