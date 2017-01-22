Two teens seriously injured in Kent shooting

(Photo: KING)

KENT, Wash. -- Two teenagers are at Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after a shooting Saturday night on the border between Kent and Federal Way.

Police say it happened around 10:40 p.m. in the area of 2200 block of South 272nd St.

Two teens, ages 14 and 17, were found lying in the roadway with gunshot wounds.

Both were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police believe they were involved in a fight prior to the shooting. Two weapons were found at the scene, believed to belong to both victims.

It's not clear if anyone else was involved in the incident.

