TACOMA, Wash. - Two suspects led officers on a pursuit through Tacoma early Tuesday morning.

Pierce County Sheriff deputies began pursing a pickup truck driving erratically along Golden Given Road.

The driver appeared to lose control of the vehicle after evading officers for more than a mile. The truck crashed into a fence in the 9600 block of Golden Given Road.

Deputies then exited their vehicles to apprehend the male driver and his female passenger.

Three deputies opened fire when the truck began driving at the officers approaching the suspects. Both suspects sustained injuries from the gunfire and were transported to a nearby hospital. The extent of their injuries are not immediately known.

"All three deputies did not sustain any injuries, are all okay at this time. We're going through our standard officer-involved shooting protocol at this time," said Detective Sergeant Gary Sanders.

