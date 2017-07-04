Two Pierce County lakes infested with toxic algae

Photo: Tacoma-Pierce Health Department / Facebook

Health officials in Pierce County say toxic algae is in Spanaway and Waughop lakes and warn they are unsafe for people and pets.



The advisory was issued Monday for both lakes.

The Tacoma-Pierce Health District says not to swim or water ski in areas of scum, not to drink lake water, keep pets and livestock away, clean fish well and discard their guts, and avoid scummy areas when boating.

If you or your animal get sick unexpectedly, contact your doctor or vet.



Report new algae blooms to the Department of Ecology at 360-407-6000.

