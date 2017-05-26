Two men shot at Gas Works Park Friday

Two men were shot at Gas Works Park early Friday morning.
Seattle fire and police responded to several similar calls of an assault with a weapon shortly after midnight near the 1900 block of N. Northlake Way.
Police say a group of young adults were having a late night party at the park after the park had closed.
The victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center. By 4 a.m., one victim was treated and released from the hospital while the second remains in satisfactory condition.
The suspect is still at large. He is a younger male.
Other party-goers are cooperating with police.
Detectives are investigating what lead up to the shooting.
Additional details to come.
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs