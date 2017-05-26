Two men shot at Gas Works Park Friday

Shooting at Gas Works Park sent two men to Harborview Medical Center May 26, 2017. (Photo: KING)

Two men were shot at Gas Works Park early Friday morning.

Seattle fire and police responded to several similar calls of an assault with a weapon shortly after midnight near the 1900 block of N. Northlake Way.

Police say a group of young adults were having a late night party at the park after the park had closed.

The victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center. By 4 a.m., one victim was treated and released from the hospital while the second remains in satisfactory condition.

The suspect is still at large. He is a younger male.

Other party-goers are cooperating with police.

Detectives are investigating what lead up to the shooting.

