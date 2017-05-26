KING
Close

Two men shot at Gas Works Park Friday

Jennifer Van Burkleo, KING 4:29 AM. PDT May 26, 2017

Two men were shot at Gas Works Park early Friday morning.

Seattle fire and police responded to several similar calls of an assault with a weapon shortly after midnight near the 1900 block of N. Northlake Way.

Police say a group of young adults were having a late night party at the park after the park had closed.

The victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center. By 4 a.m., one victim was treated and released from the hospital while the second remains in satisfactory condition.

The suspect is still at large. He is a younger male.

Other party-goers are cooperating with police.

Detectives are investigating what lead up to the shooting.

Additional details to come. 

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories