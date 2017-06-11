Two Inmates Escape from Cedar Creek Corrections Center

Courtesy: Washington State Department of Corrections. Photo of 30 year-old Richard Harvell.

Washington State Department of Corrections and local law enforcement are searching for two inmates who escaped from the Cedar Creek Corrections Center in Thurston County.

Authorities say the two inmates escaped from the facility near Littlerock at approximately 9:40 pm on Saturday.

Police want to find 30 year-old Richard Dale Harvell and 26 year-old Sage Cree Bear. Harvell was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm out of Snohomish County.

Bear was convicted of manslaughter 1 out of King County.

If you see either inmate, do not approach him and contact the Cedar Creek Corrections Center at 360-359-4100 or Call 911.

