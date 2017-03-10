Two earthquakes in Wash. today, near Mt. St. Helens, Tacoma

The orange dot west of Mount St. Helens marks a 2.2 earthquake Friday morning, March 10, 2017. The yellow dots are earlier, much smaller quakes. (PNSN) (Photo: Rollins, Michael)

LONGVIEW, Wash. -- A 2.2 earthquake struck about 2:30 a.m. Friday just west of Mount St. Helens, about 28 miles east of Longview.

The quake struck about 4.5 miles deep, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.

Then about 7:50 a.m., a 2.3 quake about 8 miles deep was reported just southwest of Des Moines, north of Tacoma. The levels may change as the quake gets further scrutiny.

