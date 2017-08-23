Two dozen French Bulldogs rescued in Denver going up for adoption

More than two dozen French Bulldogs, rescued during an investigation in Denver, will soon be up for adoption. Courtesy: Denver Animal Shelter

More than two dozen French Bulldogs, rescued during an investigation, in Denver will soon be up for adoption.

The Denver Animal Shelter posted on Facebook Tuesday that 35 dogs were released to the shelter's care after a special investigation conducted by animal protection officers and Denver Police.

Shelter officials say most of those dogs were French Bulldogs, but there were also other breeds like pugs and bulldogs.

Officials say three of the dogs had to be euthanized because of medical or behavioral issues.

One of those dogs was a French Bulldog.

Three dogs were transferred to a different shelter.

Twenty-five Frenchies will go up for adoption on Saturday. The shelter is still ironing out the details of the weekend adoption event for those dogs and plan to release more information later this week.

Another four, that are different breeds, are already up for adoption.

Not many details have been released about the investigation. Denver Police told 9News the case has been handed to the district attorney's office.

The D.A.'s office said Tuesday that no charges have been filed yet.

