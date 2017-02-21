Twenty people to become U.S. Citizens in Tacoma

Twenty people will become new U.S. Citizens on Tuesday at a naturalization ceremony at Meeker Middle School in Tacoma. A hundred and fifty students will attend the ceremony as part of the school’s Presidents' Day celebration. The 20 people becoming citizens have been permanent residents for more than five years and are at least 18 years old, as required by rules.

Ron Grondin lives on Mercer Island, but grew up in Canada. He’s one of the 20 who will be naturalized at the ceremony on Tuesday. For him, this is an exciting and emotional moment.

“It means that this is going to be my home, forever now, it’s not just this place I get to live until I have to re-apply for permanent residence status,” Grondin said. “But this is going to be my home. It’s my children’s home and this is where I’ve created my life.”

It’s an interesting time to become a citizen given all the talk in Washington D.C. regarding immigration. Despite some uncertainty, Grondin still feels optimism.

“I’m happy that I’m going to become part of this,” Grondin said. “Even though today is going to be more of a stumble, there’s some challenges, disagreements, but I think in the long run this country is going to succeed.”

“This country is not about what President you have, and it’s not about anything like that,” Grondin added. “This is a country of more than 300 million people and they are going to decide the direction of it. And maybe there’s going to be somebody who comes by who has a different opinion than the rest, but not one individual person is going to decide the direction of the country.”

Either way, it is with great excitement and emotion that Grondin looks forward to Tuesday’s ceremony.

“Canadian and American societies are so intertwined that it is not a big leap. But there are other people who are becoming citizens today and every day who come from far different backgrounds. Some people struggled just to survive,” Grondin said with emotion. “I have friends who I went through training, who had to escape regimes where they lost everything; and I think for them this is a big deal. So this is not just about a Canadian who moved a few miles south, this is for people around the world who find America to be a beacon of hope.”

