Tummy troubles may be Diverticulitis attacking your colon

Diverticulitis is becoming more prevalent in the U.S. with incidents increased by 50 percent since 2000. So if your tummy troubles are chronic, it may be something else that can lead to your colon rupturing.

"It became so bad I had to go to the hospital, had to go to the emergency room. They did a CT scan on me and said 'we have to do emergency exploratory surgery. You've got a perforated colon, and we got to go in and find the hole and repair it'," recalls David Greene, a 50-year-old personal trainer.

Greene was returning from vacation with his wife when he felt severe pain in his stomach. Greene was diagnosed diverticulitis, a painful condition where infected or inflamed pockets form in your colon and can cause severe damage. Like many Americans, Greene had been dealing with some stomach pain for years but dismissed it as normal. Greene says he thinks a lot of other people with stomach pain might be dealing with the same issue and are running a risk every day it goes undiagnosed.

"If I had known about it sooner I could have...received medication I could have changed my diet I could have changed some of my habits to prevent my colon from rupturing like it did," says Greene.

Greene says he had a stomach ache a couple times a month. If you're worried your stomach pain might be something more serious, be sure to talk to your doctor as soon as possible.

