Tukwila teachers have handed a stinging “no confidence” vote to the school district’s superintendent.

This week the Tukwila Education Association asked Supt. Dr. Nancy Coogan to resign, or the school board to terminate her contract.

“I think the message is loud and clear. We’re talking 240 staff members out of about 290 that don’t feel that the leadership of Nancy Coogan is in the best interest of our children,” said union president Brian Seigel.

Seigel said Tukwila has seen administrative budgets grow at a rate higher than just about any other similar sized district in the state.

At the same time, teachers say classroom programs have been cut.

“Our best programs, such as our before and after school tutoring programs, are being cut,” said Seigel.

The district blames the loss of federal grants and declining student enrollment for the financial problems it is facing.

Tukwila is one of the most culturally diverse school districts in the nation, with more than 80 countries represented.

The district is proud of that diversity, but it is challenging.

It has a low graduation rate, and a high number of homeless students.

Last August, KING 5 aired accusations by the district’s academic chief that money was being mis-spent and that student learning was suffering.

Dr. Gregory King said Dr. Coogan spent too much money on pricey, out-of-state consultants – while cutting programs for teaching assistants and academic coaches. He pointed to a $65,000 payment to an “executive coach” from Ohio.

Since that story aired, King quietly left the district with a $200,000 settlement in hand, according to records received by KING 5.

The district hired an independent firm to investigate Dr. King’s claims. In an October report, the investigator said the district’s use of consultants was appropriate.

The teacher’s union stayed silent at the time, hoping to negotiate its grievances with the superintendent and the school board in private.

But teachers say a scathing letter in January from Dr. Coogan claiming teachers resisted “outsiders”, and questing their sensitivity to race and culture, infuriated the teaching staff.

Coogan was not available for an interview but in a statement released to KING 5 said that “change is difficult” but necessary for the struggling district.

In a letter to teachers, the Tukwila school board sided with Coogan and her administrative team.

Teachers say they are deciding their next move.

Copyright 2017 KING