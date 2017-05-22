Tukwila police give abandoned pit bull second chance as K-9

(Photo: Tukwila Police Department, KING)

In their search for a new narcotics K-9, Tukwila officers gave an abandon pit bull a second chance at life.

The department posted a photo of the K-9, named Apollo, on Facebook on Monday.

In the post, officers explained that the pit bull had been found abandoned and sent to a shelter. After being at the shelter for six months, staff determined that he would not be a good candidate for adoption due to his abundance of energy. Trying to avoid having to euthanized Apollo, the shelter staff contacted a state narcotics K-9 trainer to see if he would qualify for police work.

Apollo was found to be an excellent choice and moved to his new home where trainers would prepare him for police K-9 work.

But Apollo faced another obstacle: His breed.

“No one would give him a chance simply because he was a pit bull who often have bad reputations based on misconceptions and lack of training,” officers said in the Facebook post.

He was passed over several times for an entire year.

While searching for a new narcotics K-9, Tukwila police heard about what Apollo had been through and officers decided to give him the chance he worked so hard for.

Apollo finished narcotics school first in his class last November.

“He is extremely friendly and can often be found trying to get us to play with him. He has brought great joy to all of us at the department in addition to being a very productive and hard worker.”

He is now a part of his handler’s personal family and the family of the Tukwila Police Department.

© 2017 KING-TV