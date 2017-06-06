Tukwila Police call out rude behavior at accident scenes

(Photo: Tukwila Police)

Tukwila Police took to Facebook Tuesday to explain why they close streets at accident scenes and calling out those who drive dangerously near them.

In the post, officers said they have responded to two major accidents in the city in the last two days. While at these accidents, drivers were honking and yelling at police, getting out of their cars, and not paying attention while trying to snap a pictures or video of the scene.

The police department decided not only to ask people not to do these things but also wanted to explain why they must close roads in some crashes.

In 2010, fines and penalties increased in Washington for drivers who are found guilty of reckless endangerment of emergency zone workers.

