Trump taps former Senator Benton to lead Selective Service

Sen. Don Benton, R-Vancouver (Photo: Legislative Support Services)

President Donald Trump intends to nominate former Washington state Sen. Don Benton, R-Vancouver, to lead the United States Selective Service System.

"I am deeply honored and humbled to be chosen," Benton said. "I look forward to serving the President and the American people in this important assignment."

The Selective Service is an independent agency that helps the Defense Department in a national emergency. Men between 18 to 25-years-old, living in the U.S. are required to register in the event of a future draft.

Benton served as a senator from 1997 to 2017 as well as one term in the House of Representatives. He also served as Director of the Clark County Environmental Services Department.

During the Trump administration transition, Benton was the White House Senior Advisor to the Environmental Protection Agency.

© 2017 KING-TV