Trump criticizes Amazon for 'great damage' to retailers

Roger Yu, USA TODAY and Travis Pittman , KING 6:39 AM. PDT August 16, 2017

President Trump renewed his attack on Amazon Wednesday, tweeting that the e-commerce giant is "doing great damage to tax paying retailers" and removing jobs in cities.

Amazon, which announced this month that it is looking to hire 50,000, couldn't immediately be reached for comment. 

Trump's blistering tweet, his first of the day, was issued hours after The Washington Post -- the newspaper owned by Amazon chairman Jeff Bezos -- ran an editorial with the headline, "Mr. Trump gives comfort to racists." 

This continues a trend of the President attacking the Seattle-based online retailer, usually connecting it to the Post.

Prior to running for president, Trump would promote his books on Amazon.

